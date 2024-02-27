Feb 27, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners fourth quarter 2023 conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we'll conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for operator. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024.
I will now like turn the conference over to Rosy, like VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Rosy Zuklic - Delek Logistics Partners LP - Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Good day and welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners fourth-quarter earnings conference call. Participants on today's call will include Avoca direct President, Joseph Israel, EVP Operations, proving Spiegel, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and DAILIES Takashi SVP, Delek Logistics. As a reminder, this conference call will contain forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding
Q4 2023 Delek Logistics Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...