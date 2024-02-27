Q4 2023 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Xenia Hotels & Resorts Q4 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Emily, and I'll be facilitating your call today. After the presentation, there will be the opportunity for any questions which you can ask by pressing star, followed by the number one on your telephone keypad.



I will now turn the call over to our host, Amanda Bryant, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, Amanda.



Amanda Bryant - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - VP, Finance



Thank you, Emily, and welcome to Xenia Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. I'm here with Marcel Verbaas, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Barry Bloom, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Atish Shah, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Marcel will begin with a discussion of our performance, Barry will follow with more details on our operating trends and capital expenditure projects, and Atish will conclude today's remarks on our balance sheet and outlook. We will then open the call for Q&A.



