Half Year 2024 Meridian Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Neal Barclay - Meridian Energy Ltd - Chief Executive



Kia ora koutou, and welcome to Meridian's interim results presentation for the half year ended December 31, 2023. I'm Neal Barclay, Meridian's Chief Executive, and I'm joined by Mike Roan, our CFO.



I'll touch on some highlights for the last six months, hand over to Mike to drill into the numbers. And then I'll round off by covering some progress against our strategic direction along with some market and regulatory uploads. And we'll have plenty of time for questions at the end.



I think the top line is performing well. The volume of energy sold was up 3% from the same period last year. For several years now, we've been consistently improving our retail market share and lifting netbacks across all customer segments. Whilst EBITDAF between retail and wholesale can move around between years, our retail performance is ultimately (technical difficulty)



