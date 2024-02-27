Q4 2023 Imax Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Jennifer Horsley - Imax Corp - Head of Investor Relations & Senior Vice President



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's full year and fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today to review the financial results are Rich Gelfond, Chief Executive Officer; and Natasha Fernandes, our Chief Financial Officer. Rob Lister, Chief Legal Officer, is also joining us today.



A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the call. In addition, the full text of our earnings press release and the slide presentation have been posted on the Investor Relations