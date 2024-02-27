Q4 2023 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Albert S. Kildani - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss ACADIA's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results. Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Steve Davis, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide some opening remarks, followed by Brendan Teehan, our Chief Operating Officer and Head of Commercial, who will discuss our strong commercial franchises, DAYBUE and NUPLAZID. Doug Williamson, our Head of Research and Development, will provide an update on our pipeline programs. And Mark Schneyer, our Chief Financial Officer, will review the financial