Q4 2023 Regenxbio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Patrick Christmas - Regenxbio Inc - Chief Legal Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Earlier this afternoon, Regenxbio released financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The press release is available on our website at www.regenxbio.com.



Today's conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook in addition to regulatory and product development plans.