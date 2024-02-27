Q4 2023 Treace Medical Concepts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the trees medical concepts Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you'll need to press star one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message. Advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one.



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Julie Dewey. Please go ahead.



Julie Dewey - Treace Medical Concepts Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Dewey, Teresa's Chief Communications and IR Officer. With me today are John Terisse, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark hair, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, John and Mark