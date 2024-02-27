Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the trees medical concepts Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you'll need to press star one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message. Advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one.
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Julie Dewey. Please go ahead.
Julie Dewey - Treace Medical Concepts Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Dewey, Teresa's Chief Communications and IR Officer. With me today are John Terisse, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark hair, Chief Financial Officer.
During the call, John and Mark
Q4 2023 Treace Medical Concepts Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...