Q4 2023 Eventbrite Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Katherine Chen - Eventbrite Inc - Investor Contact



Yes, good afternoon, and welcome to Eventbrite's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Katherine Chen, Head of Investor Relations. With us today are Julia Hartz, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Lanny Baker, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded, and will be available for replay on Eventbrite's Investor Relations website at investor.eventbrite.com. Please also refer to our Investor Relations website to find our shareholder letter announcing our financial results, which was released prior to the call.



Before I get started, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance. We caution that such statements reflect our best judgment as of today, February 27, based on the factors that are currently known to us, and that actual future events or results could differ materially due to several factors, many of which are beyond our control.



For a more detailed discussion of