Q4 2023 Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Virgin Galactic's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Eric Cerny, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Eric Cerny - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Virgin Galactic's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today with me are: Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Moses, President of our Spaceline; Doug Ahrens, Chief Financial Officer.



Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Our press release and slide presentation that will accompany today's remarks are available on our Investor Relations website. Please see slide 2 of the presentation for our Safe Harbor disclaimer.



During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are