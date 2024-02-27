Q4 2023 XP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Andre Parize - XP Inc. - Head of Investor Realtions
Good evening, everyone. I'm Andre Parize, Head of Investor Relations at XP Inc. It's a pleasure to be here with you today. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you all for the interest and welcome you to our 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. This quarter, along with 2023 results will be presented by our CEO, Thiago Maffra, and our CFO, Bruno Constantino, who will both be available for the Q&A session right after the presentation. (Operator Instructions)
And before we begin our presentation, please refer to our legal disclaimers on Page 2 on which we clarify forward-looking statements. And additional information on forward-looking statements can also be found on the SEC filings section on the IR website. So now I'll turn it over to Thiago Maffra. Good evening, Maffra.
Thiago Maffra - XP Inc. - CEO
Thanks, Andre. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on our 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. It's a pleasure to be here tonight. I will start with a brief introduction to
