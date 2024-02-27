Q4 2023 Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Chris Gibson - Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Co-Founder and CEO



Hi, everybody. I'm Chris Gibson, Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion, and I am really excited to welcome you to our first ever learnings call here at Recursion. So what is a learnings call and why are we starting this practice now?



A traditional learnings call has a lot of value. But over the years, I think these have become extraordinarily scripted, frankly quite boring in many cases, and hard to access for all of the stakeholders that we want to be able to speak to. Learnings is our interpretation of a traditional earnings call, which we feel is more authentic -- so I will not be scripted today; I'll just be working off of the slides in front of me -- adaptive, and, we hope, easy to access. And please, if you have suggestions on how we can make this better going forward, please send them our way.



What I would also say is that we've chosen to initiate our first learnings call at this moment, at the start of 2024, because as we look ahead at the future of Recursion, the milestones and catalysts coming before us are going to be