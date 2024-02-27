Q4 2024 Urban Outfitters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:15PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to the URBN fourth quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. Earlier this afternoon, the company issued a press release outlining the financial and operating results for the 3- and 12-month period ending January 31, 2024.



On today's call, you'll hear from Richard Hayne, Chief Executive Officer, URBN; Frank Conforti,