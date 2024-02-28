Feb 28, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Allan Savins - BNK Banking Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Allan Savins, and I am the CEO for BNK Banking Corporation. And together with Steve Kinsella, our CFO, we're pleased to take you through the half-year FY24 results.



Firstly, my sincere apologies for the cancellation of this investor presentation last Thursday. Unfortunately, with a new audit firm for the current half year, the volume of unforeseen technical challenges on the morning of the announcement stemming from a recent BNK network upgrade. This resulted in a delay in meeting the necessary timelines for lodgement.



As a result, we could have uploaded half of the ASX documents issued, but not all, hence could not proceed with the presentation given the ASX rules. So we might turn the page, please.



We do encourage you to download the presentation from the ASX if you have not already done so and review the disclaimers at your convenience. Next page, please.



The agenda for today, I'll take you through the results