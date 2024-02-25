Feb 25, 2024 / 07:30PM GMT

Well, good afternoon, everybody. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Brian Quast, I'm one of the research analysts here at BMO. And I have the pleasure of covering quite a few of the mid-cap golds, including Alamos Gold, who is next to present here. They're a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer that owns and operates the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Canada, the Mulatos mine in Mexico, and has a strong portfolio of development assets in Turkey and the US. Please give us an update, John, and take it away, President and CEO. Thanks.



John McCluskey - Alamos Gold Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Brian. And thank you very much, everyone, for attending. And let's say I'm very happy to be with you here today. And I think this marks my 20th visit to the BMO Conference. So I thought of that number and frankly, it was a little startling, but it is a great thing to be here.



And I've been CEO of the company since we founded it in February 2003 through a merger with another little