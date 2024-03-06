MSA Safety Inc Director Rebecca Roberts Sells 1,100 Shares

Director Rebecca Roberts has sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $181.84 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $200,024.

MSA Safety Inc is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Their products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems, and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive line includes self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.

Over the past year, Rebecca Roberts has sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider's recent sale further aligns with the overall insider transaction trend for MSA Safety Inc, which has seen 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MSA Safety Inc were trading at $181.84 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.203 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 126.34, significantly above the industry median of 17.85 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation suggests a premium compared to the industry and the company's historical earnings valuation.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.04, with a GF Value of $174.48, indicating that MSA Safety Inc is Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for MSA Safety Inc.

The GF Value image above provides an overview of MSA Safety Inc's valuation based on the GuruFocus intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at MSA Safety Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filing through the provided link.

