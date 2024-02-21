Feb 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks Research



Good morning. I guess we'll go ahead and get started. So I would like to welcome you all to Bank of America's 32nd Annual Financial Services Conference. I'm Ebrahim Poonawala, I head North American Bank Research for BofA. This is the second year of our revamped Financial Services conference that brings under one roof, banks, asset managers, exchanges, insurers and card companies.



And by the looks of it, corporates and buy side seems to be liking it. Corporate attendance this year, up 20% year-over-year. We are hosting approximately 300 institutional investors across U.S., Canada, U.K., EU. And we are also hosting some must-attend thematic panels to discuss the latest on the regulatory outlook, evolving risk for the commercial real estate market and multiple tech-focused panels.



I would like to thank my colleagues in research, Craig Siegenthaler and Josh Shanker for hard work in putting together a great event. I would also like to acknowledge