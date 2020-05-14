Q4 2019 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Good afternoon, everyone. It's Yaniv Spielberg, the Chief Strategy Officer. I want to thank everyone for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call. I'd like to take a moment first before we start to apologize for everyone for the delay that happened this morning. As you guys might imagine, there's these stressful times out there and it did not pass on us. Everything is good now and we were able to send everything out. But due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to deal with this unfortunate delay.



During today's call, we'll review Bragg's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full 2019. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the conference call to a question-and-answer session. The call today will be led by Dominic Mansour, Bragg's Chief Executive Officer.



I just like to start the call with some brief cautionary remarks regarding certain statements that may be made on this call. Certain statements made on this call and our