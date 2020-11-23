Q3 2020 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thanks, Jimmy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, we'll review Bragg's financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the conference call to a question-and-answer session. The call today will be led by myself, Bragg's Chief Strategy Officer, Ronen Kannor, Bragg's Chief Financial Officer; and Adam Arviv, interim CEO.



I'd like to start the call with some brief cautionary remarks regarding certain statements that may be made on the call. Certain