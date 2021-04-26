Bragg Gaming Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Sumesh Pathak - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director



Good morning. Welcome to the Annual Special Meeting of Shareholders of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. The meeting will now come to order. My name is Paul Pathak. I am the Lead Director and Vice Chairman of Bragg Gaming Group, and I will act as Chair of this meeting.



In light of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and in keeping with the advice of health authorities, the corporation is conducting a virtual meeting. Doing so reduces the risk of spread of infection to our employees, shareholders, directors and stakeholders. While a virtual meeting does not give us a chance to meet with you in person, and the current climate of virtual meeting foster shareholder participation regardless of where you are located.



Bennett Jones will serve as Webex monitor, and your lines on the webcast during the formal portion of the meeting and -- muted for the question period. To facilitate the meeting, the corporation has requested that certain persons make and second the formal motions, and then I will call on these persons at