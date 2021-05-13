Q1 2021 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bragg Gaming Group Q1 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategic Officer of Bragg Gaming Group. Please go ahead.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting the call today, along with Bragg's newly announced Chief Executive Officer, Richard Carter, who will share some opening remarks and an update on our business; and Chief Financial Officer, Ronen Kannor, will provide a review of our financials.



In this call, we'll review Bragg's financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the conference call to a question-and