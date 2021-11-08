Q3 2021 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bragg Gaming Group Q3 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Carter, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting today's call alongside my colleagues, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Carter, who'll comment on our third quarter performance and provide an update on the progress we're making with our growth initiatives; and Ronen Kannor, our CFO, who will review our third quarter results and our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 as well as projections for 2022.



If you have not already done so, you can download our Q3 earnings call presentation from our website at