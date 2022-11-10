Q3 2022 Bragg Gaming Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bragg Gaming Group's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer. Please go ahead.



Yaniv Spielberg - Bragg Gaming Group Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Company Secretary



Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming Group. I'll be hosting today's call alongside my colleague, Chief Executive Officer, Yaniv Sherman, who will comment on our third quarter performance; and Ronen Kannor, our CFO, who will review and discuss our third quarter results. If you have not already done so, you can follow our Q3 earnings call presentation from our website at investors.bragg.games in the section called Events & Presentations under Media.

