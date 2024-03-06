Director Stepan F Quinn Jr Sells 10,000 Shares of Stepan Co (SCL)

On February 27, 2024, Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) reported an insider sale by Director Stepan F Quinn Jr, according to a recent SEC filing. The insider disposed of 10,000 shares of the company at an average price of $89.77 per share. This transaction resulted in a total value of $897,700.

Stepan Co is a global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. These include surfactants, which are key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds, and polymers, which are used in highly technical applications such as enhanced oil recovery and insulation materials.

Over the past year, Stepan F Quinn Jr has sold a total of 42,390 shares of Stepan Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 10 insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of Stepan Co stands at $1.988 billion, with the stock trading at $89.77 on the day of the reported sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 50.79, which is above both the industry median of 21.86 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Stepan Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

