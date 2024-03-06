Garmin Ltd (GRMN, Financial), a global leader in GPS navigation and wearable technology, has reported an insider transaction involving its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Douglas Boessen. According to a recent SEC Filing, Douglas Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company on February 27, 2024. Over the past year, Douglas Boessen has sold a total of 20,920 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Garmin Ltd, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period. On the date of the sale, Garmin Ltd shares were trading at $134.56, valuing the company at a market cap of $26.488 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Garmin Ltd stands at 20.58, which is below the industry median of 23.12 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation in relation to the GuruFocus Value presents a notable point of interest. With a share price of $134.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $20,501.93 million, Garmin Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.01, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to this metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behavior as a component of their investment strategy. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors, including broader market trends and the company's financial performance, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

