Feb 20, 2024 / 06:20PM GMT

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks Research



We have from Citigroup, CFO, Mark Mason. And it has been an interesting last 2 years watching Citigroup and management, Jane and Mark, execute on the strategy that they put forth at the Investor Day in 2022, navigating, getting the bank through what is a pretty tough operating backdrop.



It's heartening, as someone who's been constructive on the stock, to see the investment community beginning to warm up as we start seeing proof points around the strategy and how it should lead to a better, more profitable Citigroup. So I'm looking forward to our discussion today, Mark, and thank you so much for joining us.



Mark A.L. Mason - Citigroup Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Great to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of United States Equity Research & Head of North American Banks ResearchBut maybe, I guess,