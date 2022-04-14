Condor Gold PLC at Denver Gold Forum Europe (Virtual) Transcript

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:10PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



I'm delighted to be joined today by Mark Child, CEO of Condor.



Questions and Answers:

And I think the first question, Mark, I'd like to touch on is the feasibility study for La India. Can you give us an update on progress there?- Condor Gold plc - CEOYes. Certainly. Just remind people we're doing a feasibility study on La India open pit. That's one of three pits that we have fully permitted. We have all the permits to construct the mine and to operate the mine. [And so you get again] with the bank debt, we're focusing on the main pit. That has a total resource of about 900,000 ounces at 3 grams. It's a very high-grade open pit.We have a pre-feasibility study on this done about seven years ago, and that came out with about 80,000 ounces of gold per annum for six, seven years. Regarding the current FS or the feasibility study, as people know, is to plus or minus 15% CapEx or plus or minus 15% OpEx. And this is all done to the 43-101 standard.We're