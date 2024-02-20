Feb 20, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hi, everyone. It is my privilege to now welcome The Coca-Cola Company back to CAGNY this year. Joining us today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James Quincey; and President and Chief Financial Officer, John Murphy.



So first off, please join me in thanking them for their continued support for the conference including their sponsorship of the refreshments that are available today and the rest of the week, and I hope all of you are enjoying them.



Now this is quite -- yes. Thank you. So this is quite an exciting time for Coke, given its all-weather strategy, the company has proven it can deliver in many types of markets globally. In fact, they're coming off a very impressive 2023 where they delivered 8% EPS growth despite a steep 7% currency headwind, highlighted by positive volume growth each quarter. It's clear that Coke's powerful portfolio and bias to invest in growth, coupled with very strong execution, continues to bear fruit globally despite the tough operating environment.



So with that, I'm going to turn it over to James to hear more about their