Sep 29, 2021 - Sep 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Media



All right. Let's bring David Elsley back on the stream there. He is once again President and CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics. David, long time no see.



David Elsley - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. - President & CEO



Yes, nice to be back.



Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Media



Good to have you back. We have your slides here, guys. Let's bring them up on the screen. There they are. David I'm going to let you go more in-depth on Cardiol, and I will see myself out of here.



David Elsley - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. - President & CEO



That's great. Good afternoon, everyone. It's a great pleasure to have the opportunity to introduce you to the work we're doing at Cardiol Therapeutics, where we are a heart failure-focused company. We're developing anti-inflammatory strategies for heart failure medicine. This is an area the Cardiol Therapeutics team has worked in now for over 30 years. I'm the founder, CEO and largest shareholder of Cardiol.

