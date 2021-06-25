Cronos Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 25, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Anna Shlimak - Cronos Group Inc. - SVP of Corporate Affairs



Good morning. My name is Anna Shlimak, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, and I would like to welcome you to Cronos Group's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Our host for today's meeting is Cronos Group's Executive Chairman, Mike Gorenstein.



Mike, please take it away.



Michael Ryan Gorenstein - Cronos Group Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Anna. Good morning. Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. I am Michael Gorenstein, Executive Chairman of the company. This year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is being held as a virtual-only meeting.



Before proceeding with the formal business of the meeting, I would like to introduce the company's executive officers who are joining us virtually this morning: Kurt Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Barbato, CFO; Xiuming Shum, Executive Vice President, Legal and Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Secretary; Todd Abraham, Chief Innovation Officer; Anna Shlimak, SVP of