Q2 2023 Cronos Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Victor, and I'll be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Cronos' 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Shayne Laidlaw, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shayne J. Laidlaw - Cronos Group Inc. - Director of IR & Strategy



Thank you, Victor, and thank you for joining us today to review Cronos' 2023 second quarter financial and business performance. Today, I'm joined by our Chairman, President and CEO, Mike Gorenstein; and our CFO, James Holm. Cronos issued a news release announcing our financial results this morning, which is filed on our EDGAR and SEDAR profiles. This information as well as the prepared remarks will also be posted on our website under Investor Relations.



Before I turn the call over to Mike, let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current