Q4 2018 Crown Capital Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Christopher Allen Johnson - Crown Capital Partners Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, and welcome to Crown Capital's Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. I'm joined, as usual, by Mike