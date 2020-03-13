Q4 2019 Crown Capital Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to Crown Capital's Q4 2019 Results Conference Call.



Chris Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, you may begin your conference.



Christopher Allen Johnson - Crown Capital Partners Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Great. Thank you, operator. And good morning and welcome to today's call. I'm joined as usual by Michael Overvelde, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll start today's