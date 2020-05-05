May 05, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Alan MacDonald Rowe - Crown Capital Partners Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



So my clock tells me we're now at 4:00 p.m. So I will call the meeting to order. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. My name is Alan Rowe, and I have the privilege to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors for Crown. I will act as Chair for today's meeting.



Given the outbreak of COVID-19 and to follow the recommendations of federal and provincial health authorities, we made the decision to hold this meeting virtually. Although we are unable to physically meet, we have attempted to replicate as best we can our regular meeting environment in a virtual format, and we do plan on returning to our regular meeting format next year.



Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an opportunity to participate in today's meeting. Others who have logged on to this webcast will be able to listen, but not participate.



I extend a warm welcome on behalf of Crown to all of our shareholders and proxyholders attending via this