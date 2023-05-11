May 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Alan MacDonald Rowe - Crown Capital Partners Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. It's now 10:00 a.m. and I will ask that this meeting of shareholders come to order.



My name is Alan Rowe. I have the privilege of serving as the Chair of the Board of Directors of Crown, and I will act as the Chair for today's meeting.



Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will have an opportunity to participate in today's meeting. Others who have logged on to this webcast as guests will be able to listen but not be able to participate. I extend a warm welcome, on behalf of Crown, to all our shareholders and proxy holders attending via this webcast. And thank you all for your investment and your continued support of Crown.



I'd like to introduce our other directors who are attending the webcast: John Brussa, Rob Gillis, Chris Johnson and Steven Sharpe.



Doug Stewart, our counsel at MLT Aikins LLP; and Gurdev Narula from our auditors, KPMG LLP, are also in attendance. 2 members of our senior management team are participating in this webcast: