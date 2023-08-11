Q2 2023 Crown Capital Partners Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Crown Capital Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.



Please note that today's call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed implied by those forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks associated with Crown's business, please refer to the company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and its filings for Q2 2023 at SEDAR or on the company's IR website.



For your information, today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn over to your host today, Mr. Chris Johnson. Please go ahead.



We are experiencing technical difficulties. Please stand by. We will resume shortly. We thank you for your patience. We will resume shortly. We thank you for your