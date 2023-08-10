Clairvest Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Clairvest Group Inc. Please note the meeting will be recorded. I would like to introduce John Krediet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the corporation. Mr. Krediet, the floor is yours.
John Krediet - Clairvest Group Inc. - Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning. My name is John Krediet, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors. I would like to welcome you to the annual general meeting of Clairvest Group Inc.
We are pleased to hold this meeting through this virtual meeting platform, accessible to all our shareholders regardless of physical location to participate, submit questions, and vote. I will begin today's meeting by outlining how voting and questions will be addressed utilizing this virtual platform.
Voting today will be done online through a poll via the virtual platform. Only registered holders who held their shares in their name as of June 26, 2023, the record date of this meeting or their valid appointed proxyholder will be eligible to vote or ask
Aug 10, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT
