Q4 2021 VerticalScope Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the VerticalScope Holdings Inc. Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. My name is Emily, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to our host, Diane Yu, Chief Legal Officer of VerticalScope Holdings. Please go ahead.



Diane Yu - VerticalScope Holdings Inc. - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Emily. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VerticalScope Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. I'm joined by Rob Laidlaw, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Vince Bellissimo, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Goodridge, our President and Chief Operating Officer. We'll begin our commentary on the quarter before opening the floor to questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. These statements