Q2 2022 VerticalScope Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Jordan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VerticalScope Holdings Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm joined by Rob Laidlaw, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Vince Bellissimo, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Goodridge, our President and Chief Operating Officer. We'll begin with commentary on the quarter before opening the floor to questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. These statements should not be read as assurances of future performance or results.