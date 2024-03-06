Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) Reports Incremental Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Income Rises as Company Sees Growth in Revenues and Gross Billings

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q4 Net Income: Increased to $14.6 million, or $2.16 per diluted share.
  • Full Year Net Income: Rose to $50.6 million, or $7.39 per diluted share.
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenues up 2% to $276.7 million; full year revenues up 1% to $1.07 billion.
  • Gross Billings: Q4 gross billings up 5% to $2.05 billion; full year gross billings up 4% to $7.72 billion.
  • Workers' Compensation Expense: Decreased as a percent of gross billings to 2.6% in Q4 and 2.7% for the full year.
  • Liquidity: Unrestricted cash and investments at $152.2 million, with the company remaining debt-free.
  • Capital Allocation: Confirmed regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share and repurchased $34 million of stock in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. BBSI, a leading provider of business management solutions, including payroll administrative services and staffing services, reported a net income of $14.6 million for Q4, translating to $2.16 per diluted share, and a full year net income of $50.6 million, or $7.39 per diluted share.

The company's revenue growth was modest, with a 2% increase in Q4 to $276.7 million and a 1% increase for the full year to $1.07 billion. Gross billings, a key performance metric, saw a more significant rise of 5% in Q4 to $2.05 billion and 4% for the full year to $7.72 billion. This growth was attributed to an increase in worksite employees (WSEs) from net new clients and higher average billings per WSE, despite reductions in WSEs at existing clients.

Workers' compensation expense, a significant cost for BBSI, improved as a percentage of gross billings, dropping to 2.6% in Q4 and 2.7% for the full year, benefiting from favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments. The company's liquidity remained strong, with unrestricted cash and investments totaling $152.2 million, and it continued to operate debt-free.

Capital allocation strategies included a confirmed regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share and an active stock repurchase program, with $34 million of stock bought back at an average price of $91.15 per share in 2023. BBSI also paid over $8 million in dividends for the year, totaling more than $42 million in capital returned to shareholders.

Looking ahead, BBSI's CEO Gary Kramer expressed confidence in the company's momentum and value proposition, expecting continued growth in gross billings and WSEs for 2024. The company anticipates gross billings growth of 6% to 8%, an increase in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 5%, and a gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.95% to 3.15%, with an effective annual tax rate remaining at 26% to 27%.

1762959710803357696.png

Barrett Business Services Inc's performance in 2023 demonstrates its resilience and ability to grow amidst challenges. The company's focus on expanding its client base and retaining existing customers, coupled with prudent financial management, positions it well for continued success in the business services industry. BBSI's strategic initiatives, including its health benefits offering and effective capital allocation, reflect a commitment to creating value for shareholders and enhancing its competitive edge.

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to BBSI's conference call, scheduled for February 28, 2024, to discuss the year's financial results in more detail and to address any questions regarding the company's outlook and strategy moving forward.

For a more comprehensive understanding of Barrett Business Services Inc's financials and strategic direction, interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Barrett Business Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.