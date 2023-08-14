Q1 2024 GreenPower Motor Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you. This is Michael Sieffert, the Chief Financial Officer of GreenPower Motor Company. I would like to welcome everyone to our call to discuss GreenPower's results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. I'm here today with our Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Atkinson; our President, Brendan Riley; Vice President, Claus Tritt; and Vice President, Michael Perez.



During today's call, we may make comments or statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these