Craig Hunsaker, EVP, People & Culture of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), has sold 41,560 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.05 per share, resulting in a total value of $625,078.

Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for the cervical, thoracolumbar, intervertebral, minimally invasive, and biologics segments of the spine surgery market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 452,067 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 31 insider sells and 5 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were trading at $15.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.905 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.83, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, a high volume of insider sales may prompt stakeholders to take a closer look at the company's fundamentals and potential future performance.

