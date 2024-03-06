Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) CEO Balan Nair Acquires 16,313 Shares

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA), a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, has reported an insider purchase by its President and CEO, Balan Nair. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider acquired 16,313 shares of the company on February 26, 2024.

The transaction history of the insider over the past year indicates a bullish pattern, with Balan Nair purchasing a total of 16,313 shares and selling none. This latest acquisition further solidifies the insider's investment in the company.

The insider transaction history for Liberty Latin America Ltd shows a balanced level of activity from insiders, with 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd were trading at $6.14, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.279 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.68, with a GuruFocus Value of $8.99, indicating that Liberty Latin America Ltd is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts.

1762961018759311360.png

The insider's recent purchase could be seen as a sign of confidence in the company's future prospects, despite the current valuation suggesting caution. Investors often look to insider transactions as an indicator of the company's health and potential future performance.

1762961055614660608.png

Liberty Latin America Ltd specializes in providing a range of telecommunications services, including video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. The company's operations are spread across a diverse set of markets, offering services to both residential and business customers.

The insider's recent share purchase adds to the narrative of the company's potential, as seen through the eyes of its President and CEO, Balan Nair.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.