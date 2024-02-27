Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

David Solomon - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning.



Brennan Hawken - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials



Thanks for coming, David. Really appreciate it.



David Solomon - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Delighted to be here, isn't this better than being in New York at the end of February?



Brennan Hawken - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst of Financials



Without a doubt. Absolutely. And I know it's something that you've made a regular appearance with. So we're really happy to see you here with us after the transition from the long heritage that Credit Suisse had over to UBS.



David Solomon - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Delighted to be here.



Brennan Hawken - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director