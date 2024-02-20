Feb 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



We're going to get started again. Appreciate everyone joining us. For those of you who aren't at our first meeting, early risers, again, welcome to Citi's Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference.



We are very excited to have Honeywell with us. We've got the Vimal Kapur. Vimal is the CEO of Honeywell. Vimal started at Honeywell in 1989. So he's been around for a little while.



Vimal, I know you have some prepared remarks, so I'm going to let you take it away and then we'll get into questions.



Vimal M. Kapur - Honeywell International Inc. - CEO & Director



Absolutely. So good morning, everyone, and I would say, 8 months into the role and feel excited about what's ahead for us in Honeywell. I think the strategy we have laid out is we're going to deliver good results in 2024, as we have guided, but I feel very confident for the times ahead.



So a few quick comments. I laid out 3 strategic priorities, and I'm sure, Andy, we're going to