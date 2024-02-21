Feb 21, 2024 / 12:25PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for attending the first kind of formal day 1 of the 41st Barclays Industrial Select Conference. It's my pleasure to open here with Mr. Vimal Kapur, Chief Executive of Honeywell. I think Vimal will start off with some slides, and then we'll go through some questions. And obviously, anyone from the audience, please feel free to ask as well. That will be the opportunity in a few minutes' time.



So Vimal, thanks very much.



Vimal M. Kapur - Honeywell International Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. So a few quick comments. I would say, 8 months into the role, and what I can say is that I feel confident about the strategy we are executing and how it's shaping up.



There are 3 elements of the strategy, and I'm sure we're going to talk about that during our conversation. First is how we accelerate organic growth, and there are elements of that I'm focusing on -- there are 3