Feb 27, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT
Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
All right. Good morning, everybody. So we are shifting from one powerhouse institution to another. Of course, the next company that we have up on stage needs no introduction. We have the CFO, Jeremy Barnum, of JPMorgan Chase. Jeremy, welcome.
Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you. Happy to be here.
Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
So before I go into my questions, just as a reminder that we do have a QRQ system where you could ask a question on your app. (Operator Instructions) So let's get started.
Jeremy Barnum - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Executive VP & CFO
I may or may not answer the question.
Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
And he -- we'll get to NII in a second.
JPMorgan Chase & Co at UBS Financial Services Conference Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 01:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...