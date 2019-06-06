K-Bro Linen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Ross S. Smith - K-Bro Linen Inc. - Chairman of the Board



It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of K-Bro Linen Inc. My name is Ross Smith, and I'm a Director and Chair of K-Bro Linen Inc. With the consent of the meeting, I will act as Chairman of this meeting, and I will ask the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, Kristie Plaquin, to act as secretary of the meeting; and [Tony Takugana] of AST Trust, our transfer agent, to act as scrutineer.



The meeting has been called as an Annual General Meeting, a special meeting of the shareholders of the corporation. Before proceeding with the formal business of the meeting, I would like to introduce the directors, nominees and members of the executive team in attendance.



In attendance today are the current directors and nominees for election; Linda McCurdy, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation; Steve Matyas, Chair of the Compensation Committee -- Compensation Nominee and Corporate Governance Committee; and Matthew Hills. Michael Percy, who is unable to be here today, is with us today