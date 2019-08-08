Q2 2019 K-Bro Linen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Kristie L. Plaquin - K-Bro Linen Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to our second quarter 2019 conference call. On the line with me today is Linda McCurdy, President and Chief Executive Officer.



I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during our prepared remarks or in the Q&A portion of the conference call with reference to management's expectations or our predictions of the future are forward-looking statements.