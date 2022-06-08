K-Bro Linen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 08, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Percy -



Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Mike Percy, and I'm a Director of K-Bro Linen inc. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you today to our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Joining me and presenting today are Linda McCurdy, President and CEO; and Kristie Plaquin, CFO.



As you can see, we are holding today's meeting fully virtually to mitigate cost as well as for the convenience of our shareholders who are now able to log virtually from any location.



On behalf of the Board, I wish to express thanks to those shareholders who have submitted their proxies in advance of today's meeting. If you have logged into this meeting with a control number or username provided to you by TSX Trust Company, please be sure to vote on the resolutions put forth before the meeting today.



As this meeting is being held virtually via live audio webcast, we think it is necessary to set out a few rules for the orderly conduct of the meeting.



First, questions in respect of a motion can be submitted by a registered shareholder or duly appointed proxyholder using the questions module of