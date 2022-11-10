Q3 2022 K-Bro Linen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Kristie L. Plaquin - K-Bro Linen Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to our third quarter results conference call. On the line with me today is Linda McCurdy, President and Chief Executive Officer. Following our remarks today, we will open it up for questions.



I'd like to remind everyone that statements made during our prepared remarks or in the Q&A portion of the conference call with reference to management's expectations or our predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. All statements made today, which are not statements of historical facts are considered to be forward-looking. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in forward-looking information. Investors are also